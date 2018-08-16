‘Real Country’ to Debut Nov. 13 With Graham Bunn as Host

USA Network said its music series Real Country will debut Nov. 13 and will be hosted by Graham Bunn, most recently of California radio station Go Country 105.

The series, featuring Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt judging emerging country acts, will have guest appearances by Trace Atkins, Wynonna Judd and Big & Rick as celebrity guest.

Legendary singer/songwriter Willie Nelson will make a special appearance on the show.

In each hour-long episode, Twain, Owen and Tritt will hand-select solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of country music. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a two-hour grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.