Reagans Gets Two Golden Globe Nominations

CBS may not have liked The Reagans, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association apparently does. Among its Golden Globe nominations, announced Thursday, were nods for James Brolin and Judy Davis for best actor and actress in a miniseries or TV movie. Garnering the most nominations for a mini, and the most nominations of any TV show, was HBO’s critically acclaimed-and-then-some Angels in America, which received seven nominations.

Davis will be up against some tough competition in the best actress, miniseries or TV movie, category, which features one of the most prestigious lineups around. The other nominees are Jessica Lange, Maggie Smith, Meryl Streep, and Helen Mirren.

Cable and broadcast split top honors for comedy nods, with NBC’s Will & Grace and HBO’s Sex and the City grabbing five apiece. NBC’s West Wing got the most drama nods with three. USA’s Monk also got three nominations, but it was in the comedy category (there is no dramady slot).

Not long after the nominations were unveiled, online bookmaker BetWTTS.com announced odds on the field. Among its favorites are Six Feet Under for best TV series at 3-2; Kiefer Sutherland (24) for best actor in a drama at 2-1; Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under) for best actress in a drama at 6-5; Sex and the City as best comedy or musicial (yes, "or musical") at 9-5;Tony Shalhoub (Monk) for best actor in a comedy or musical at 7-5; and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) for best actress in a comedy at 8-5.