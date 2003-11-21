Reagans, Forum a Day Apart

As promised, Showtime will run a live forum with historians, politicians and journalists as a companion piece to its controversial movie The Reagans, now set for Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

But the forum, hosted by former CNN anchor Frank Sesno, won’t air until the following night Dec. 1. Showtime said scheduling constraints with some panelists, who include Harvard professor Marvin Kalb, former Reagan advisor Martin Anderson, author and The Reagans producer Carl Sferrazza Anthony, Reagan biographer Lou Cannon, and Fox News political analyst Linda Chavez, prompted them to move the forum to Monday night.