Reagans Draws a Good Crowd

Showtime’s controversial movie, The Reagans, attracted a big audience by the pay service’s standards, but hardly the kind of crowd that would have tuned in on CBS, where the project was originally intended to air.

Showtime does not provide ratings, but industry sources said it notched about 1.1 million viewers. The premium network counts about 13 million subscribers.

Showtime did say that The Reagans doubled its prime time average and matched ratings for a previous Reagan-themed original movie The Day Reagan Was Shot.