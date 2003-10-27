Reagan Movie Stays, CBS Says
A CBS spokesman insisted late Friday that the network was intent on airing its two-part November-sweeps biopic on Ronald and Nancy Reagan, The Reagans
, in the wake of reports that the former first lady was trying to block it.
The two-part movie suggests that Nancy Reagan was addicted to prescription drugs and depicts her slapping daughter Patti Davis.
"As broadcasters, it is our job to put forth programming that informs, entertains and hopefully stirs meaningful discourse," a spokesman said, reiterating that the program will air Nov. 16 and 18.
