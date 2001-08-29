Ready to bid for eBay TV?

A syndicated series based on online-auction site eBay Inc. is set for a fall-2002 launch,

Variety reports.

Sources familiar with the project said it will take a magazine-style look at

the stories behind eBay users.

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution and LMNO Productions, the firm

behind Fox's Boot Camp, will partner on the series, which will most

likely consist of half-hour episodes.

The as-yet-untitled project will also include an interactive component,

although producers are just now hammering out what that might be. Local stations

could, for example, sell items on eBay or even put those auctions on their own

Web sites.

Columbia TriStar and LMNO are expected to announce the project this week and

take it to stations shortly thereafter. No pilot has been shot, although

producers expect to tape segments in the coming weeks.

eBay has kicked around the idea of a television companion series for some

time. The site has marketing partnerships at outlets including The History

Channel, Nick at Nite, Cartoon Network and ABC, the latter of which also had an

eBay series in development at one point.