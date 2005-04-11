Read a 'Times’ Review, Get a Course Credit

A first-time reader of the New York Times on April 1 might have assumed

that TV critic Alessandra Stanley embedded an

April Fools’ joke in her review of PBS’s latest Mystery! entry, the two-part “Malice

Aforethought.” After pointing out that the whodunit was based on the

1931 novel by Francis Iles, a pseudonym of British writer Anthony Berkeley Cox,

Stanley wrote, “A little like the poet Weldon Kees, Cox was a well-known

writer whose popularity did not survive his death.”

Just when the reader might have expected the obvious

analogy—“A lot like 99% of authors currently on the

New York Times bestseller

list…”—that joker Stanley instead had (kapow!) thrown in a comically obscure reference to a

Nebraska-born poet of heretofore unremarked-upon “popularity” at

mid century.

But aficionados of Stanley’s writing about television just nodded

appreciatively and scurried off to look up this Weldon Kees fellow, murmuring

thanks once again for Stanley’s daring refusal to be bound by the

conventions of TV criticism as she turns her Times platform into a sort of continuing-education

course.

In case you missed a few classes this semester, we went over

Stanley’s Times work since Jan. 1 and

put together this crib sheet of her Half-Dozen Most Instructive Moments:

ߦ March 25: Reviewing the USA

Network’s new Kojak series with Ving

Rhames, Stanley describes the difference between viewers’

“communal remembrance” of old shows and “the loneliness of

Proustian recall—the feel of a bed pillow at Combray.”

Little-known fact: Telly Savalas’ red lollipop was madeleine-flavored.

ߦ Feb. 22: A PBS

Frontline documentary on the war in Iraq,

“A Company of Soldiers,” prompts Stanley to observe that a

soldier’s-eye view of fighting can be “harrowing and

true…be it the battle of Borodino, the invasion of Normandy or the

assault on Falluja.”

What better way to dust off the communal remembrance of reading

War and

Peace as an undergrad than a passing reference to the

1812 battle during Napoleon’s push to Moscow?

Ah, Moscow—where Stanley used to be stationed as a

Times correspondent.

ߦ Feb. 7: About the Super Bowl

broadcast: “So much for Super Bowl Shariah,” Stanley’s

appraisal begins. “There was a lot of nervous chatter before last

night’s game about a new reign of censorship, as if the Super Bowl were

some kind of Salon des Refuses.” And there you have it: In two

sentences, a demonstration of how a continuing thirst for knowledge will

broaden your mind, encouraging you to make thrilling and unexpected

connections, like (1) the relationship between the FCC and the code of law

based on the Koran, and (2) the relationship between Madison Avenue and the

1863 exhibition in Paris of art rejected by

the judges of the official Salon—who apparently didn’t have

access to video replays.

ߦ Jan. 28: The

A&E bio of California Gov. Arnold

Schwarzenegger, See

Arnold Run, Stanley points out, is “not a

biography of Wittgenstein.” That would be Ludwig Wittgenstein

(1881-1951), the Austrian philosopher who did some heavy lifting to produce the

Tractatus Logico- Philosophicus, but never

admitted to using steroids.

ߦ Jan. 21: Writing about the

CBS crime drama Numb3rs, Stanley

pauses a moment to mention: “There is an old Neapolitan expression

meaning that someone is crazy, 'Da i numeri’ ('He gives

numbers’). It comes from the lottery. Superstitious ticket buyers in

Naples would ask asylum inmates to shout out numbers and then bet on whatever

came to those unbalanced minds.” Stanley is the former chief of the

Times’ Rome

bureau.

ߦ Jan. 12: Trying to pin down

the difference between Bravo’s

Queer Eye for the Straight

Guy and its spinoff, Queer Eye for the Straight Girl,

Stanley finds that a 1940s satire by the French playwright Jean Giraudoux gets

the job done: “Giving Oscar Madison a makeover makes comic sense.

It’s not quite as funny for the Madwoman of Chaillot.”

And to think: the Times

doesn’t even have a Chaillot bureau.