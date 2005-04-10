Read a Times Review, Get a Course Credit

A first-time reader of TheNew York Times April 1 might have assumed that TV critic Alessandra Stanley embedded an April Fools’ joke in her review of PBS’ latest Mystery! entry, the two-part "Malice Aforethought."

After pointing out that the whodunit was based on the 1931 novel by Francis Iles, a pseudonym of British writer Anthony Berkeley Cox, Stanley wrote, "A little like the poet Weldon Kees, Cox was a well-known writer whose popularity did not survive his death."

Just when the reader might have expected the obvious analogy—"A lot like 99% of authors currently on the New York Times bestseller list…"—that joker Stanley instead had (kapow!) thrown in a comically obscure

reference to a Nebraska-born poet of heretofore unremarked-upon "popularity" at mid century.

But aficionados of Stanley’s writing about television just nodded appreciatively and scurried off to look up this Weldon Kees fellow, murmuring thanks once again for Stanley’s daring refusal to be bound by the conventions of TV criticism as she turns her Times platform into a sort of continuing-education course.

In case you missed a few classes this semester, we went over Stanley’s Times work since Jan. 1 and put together this crib sheet of her Half-Dozen Most Instructive Moments:

