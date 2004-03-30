Read My Lips: No Net Taxes

President Bush Tuesday again promised to bring video and other superfast Internet services to every home in America by 2007.

"The nation must stay on the leading edge of technology," he said during a speech in Appleton, Wis. In that vein, Bush warned that taxes on high-speed connections would stifle investment in new networks necessary to carry the enormous volumes of high-speed Internet traffic.

Bush first broached the idea of nationwide superfast Internet in Albuquerque March 26. National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Robert Sachs endorsed the President's call to limit taxes and regulation of the Internet. "Less regulation and less taxes means more broadband and more choices," Sachs said.

Democratic candidate John Kerry has promised to unveil a high-speed Internet plan of his own in coming weeks.