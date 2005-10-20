Re-Vamped VOOM Names Promotion Exec

Media strategy consultant Sharon Kahn has joined VOOM HD Networks as VP of communications.

Cablevision shuttered VOOM as a satellite-delivered HD service and is selling its satellites to EchoStar, but the company re-launched VOOM as a suite of HD nets, including a carriage deal for 10 channels on that self-same Echostar.

Kahn will help promote its existing nets, plus the new channels scheduled for launch in 2006. VOOM just struck a $20 million deal in Singapore for HD content to help fill those new and exising channels.

