Re-upping ALTV

NATPE is inclined to renew its convention partnership with the Association of Local Television Stations, despite grumbling among board members that the ALTV conference has served as a forum for complaints about NATPE. ALTV holds a one-day conference the day prior to the three-day NATPE convention. This year, syndicators on ALTV's late-afternoon panel session wondered publicly whether the millions they pour into NATPE each year are well spent. Ten years ago, ALTV (then the Association of Independent Television Stations) agreed to fold its separate convention and hold a conference in tandem with NATPE in exchange for $150,000 a year. Renewal of the deal is high on the agenda for NATPE's May 2 board meeting.