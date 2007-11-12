Re-Launched MSNBC.Com Goes For Wider View
MSNBC Monday launched its redesigned msnbc.com Web site.
Surfers will be able to customize the site to reorder the stories any way they like, says the news channel, including tabs that allow them to access up to 15 stories in each section. Those stories will also have more videos, photos, and slide shows.
MSNBC says the redesign is mean to make information easier to find and to give surfers more control over how it is presented.
The page will be more horizontal, a "wide screen" view that MSNBC says will make it easier to navigate.
