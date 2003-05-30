Re-exploring Explorer
National Geographic Explorer will relaunch as Ultimate Explorer
Sunday at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.
The revamped show is described as a correspondent-driven take on documentary
films, with reporters immersing themselves and viewers in the action through
"experiential, point-of-view" storytelling.
The correspondent doing much of the driving will be host Lisa Ling, the
youngest member of ABC's talk show, The View, who left that show last
December to join National Geographic TV & Film.
The peripatetic Explorer debuted on Nickelodeon in 1985, moved to TBS Superstation,
then to CNBC and, ultimately, to MSNBC.
