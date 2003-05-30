Re-exploring Explorer

National Geographic Explorer will relaunch as Ultimate Explorer

Sunday at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.

The revamped show is described as a correspondent-driven take on documentary

films, with reporters immersing themselves and viewers in the action through

"experiential, point-of-view" storytelling.

The correspondent doing much of the driving will be host Lisa Ling, the

youngest member of ABC's talk show, The View, who left that show last

December to join National Geographic TV & Film.

The peripatetic Explorer debuted on Nickelodeon in 1985, moved to TBS Superstation,

then to CNBC and, ultimately, to MSNBC.