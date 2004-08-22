Re-E!valuating News Live

If E! Entertainment Television wants to be the authority on celebrity news and gossip, retooling its low-rated news show is a good first step.

There’s talk that E! News Live co-host Alisha Davis may be relieved of anchor duties and assigned to more field reporting.

Her partner John Burke should remain in place. It’s a long shot, but there’s some buzz that former E! personality Steve Kmetko could reemerge.

An E! rep dismissed the Kmetko talk, saying, "We have confidence in the reporting team."

E! already overhauled the show last year, scaling back to a half hour and bringing in Davis and Burke. It hasn’t helped the ratings. Recent August telecasts have drawn about 200,000 viewers, half of E!’s prime time average.