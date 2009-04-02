RDF Makes Development Deal with ‘American Teen’s’ Nanette Burstein

RDF USA has signed a multi-project deal with documentary filmmaker Nanette Burstein to develop and produce a slate of unscripted series.

Burstein’s latest documentary, American Teen, earned her the Sundance Film Festival’s 2008 award for Documentary Directing. Her credits also include co-producing and directing The Kid Stays in the Picture, about Hollywood producer Robert Evans; and she earned an Oscar nomination for On the Ropes. She also produced TV specials and series including Film School (IFC), NY77 (VH-1), and Autobiography (AMC). She is currently attached to direct her first narrative feature, Going the Distance, for New Line Cinema that will star Drew Barrymore and Justin Long.

RDF USA CEO Chris Coelen previously worked with Burstein as one of her agents. Coelen, Burstein and RDF USA senior VP Lauren Gellert will serve as executive producers on all projects that come out of the arrangement.

RDF USA recently turned three years old. Since its launch, RDF USA has sold and/or produced 30 series including Wife Swap for ABC and Don’t Forget the Lyrics and Secret Millionaire on Fox.