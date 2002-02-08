RCN warns of bank loan problems

Overbuilder RCN Corp. is looking to renegotiate the terms of its bank loans

saying that the company could fall out of compliance with loan covenants.

In releasing its earnings for the fourth quarter, RCN Chairman David McCourt

said that the company is looking at a "focused" business plan that would

concentrate on building the company's business only in its existing

markets-including New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.-with no new markets and

"limited expansion" even in the existing markets.

"In the event that an amendment is not obtained, RCN may or may not remain in

compliance with certain of its existing bank covenants later in the year," RCN

said in its earnings release.

RCN's $4 billion in debt and preferred stock includes $750 million in bank

loans.

Such loans typically require companies to meet certain cash-flow targets, or

banks can exact penalties or demand repayment.

In a conference call with analysts to discuss earnings, McCourt declined to

say what covenants RCN might violate and what amendments he might seek.

He said, however, that he believes that if RCN scales back it can make its

existing markets profitable.

"We've seen that in Boston," he said.

He noted that RCN has about $850 million in cash on hand.