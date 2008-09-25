RCN Sponsors Charity Regatta in Md.

Small cable operator RCN announced that it is a sponsor of the Hospice Cup XXVII regatta in Annapolis, Md., this weekend, a charity event that raises funds to help pay hospice expenses for patients not covered by Medicare or private insurance.

RCN -- which serves customers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley, Pa.; New York; Boston; and Chicago -- is providing $10,000 in cable-television advertising to promote the event.

It is also distributing promotional materials at local community and sporting events for the race, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the mouth of the Severn River in Annapolis.

The Annapolis event is a qualifier for the National Hospice Regatta Championship, a national championship of all hospice regattas held nationwide.

“We are pleased to support the Hospice Cup because it helps to raise public awareness of hospice care and services available for the terminally ill,” RCN senior vice president of strategic external affairs and programming Richard Ramlall said in a statement. “As a local provider of cable, phone and Internet services, we believe it’s important to be involved in the communities we serve. We’re especially proud to support local area hospices through our sponsorship of Hospice Cup XXVII.”

The 2008 participating hospices currently include Hospice of the Chesapeake, Capital Hospice, Montgomery Hospice and Community Hospices.

Additional information about the race can be found online at the official Hospice Cup Web site.