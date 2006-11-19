RCN Signs Subs Without Systems
Cable operator RCN is lining up new subs even in markets where it doesn't have cable systems.
RCN says it as begun to market its online RCN Music and RCN Games services to Web surfers outside its service areas
States it is targeting where it does not have systems include Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire,Maine, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Delaware.
