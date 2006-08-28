RCN Adds Wireless In Beantown

Cable overbuilder RCN is getting into the wireless business.

Cable operators are looking for as many services to package together to compete with telcos and other new competitors. The vaunted triple play--voice, video and data--now becomes a quadruple play for RCN for the first time .

RCN is teaming with wireless broadband provider MobilePro to offer wireless services, initially to customers in Boston.

The service, appropriately enough called RCN Wireless, launches next month.