RCFP: Freedom of Information Still in Danger

The government’s war on terrorism remains a severe threat to freedom-of-information laws and journalists’ access to terrorism and immigration

proceedings. That’s according to the latest report from the Reporters Committee

for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).

The report assigns threat levels, similar to the government’s terrorism

warnings, to various information-access issues. "Severe" is the highest level,

with the balance of the issues rated from "high-risk" to "guarded." None of the

eight categories was considered "low-risk."

Overall, there was no change from the threat level in March, when the

committee last released a report.

"When the government, perhaps with the best of intentions, goes too far in

its efforts to shield information from the public, it is up to the public and

the media to push back," RCFP executive director Lucy Dalglish said.