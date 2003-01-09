RCA to sponsor HDTV Super Bowl
RCA (Thomson Consumer Electronics) has signed on as the sponsor of ABC's high-definition-TV broadcast of the
Super Bowl Jan. 26.
Thomson is already the "official consumer-electronics supplier for the
NFL [National Football League]."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.