RCA To Sign Nashville Star

The winner of this season’s Nashville Star, USA’s country-music reality show, will get to sign with RCA Label Group, under a new deal between the cable network and the record label. The deal marks a departure for the series, back for its fourth season March 14 at 10 p.m.; the first two seasons’ winners were offered deals with Sony Music Nashville, and the third season’s winner was offered a deal with Universal South Records.

RCA Label Group, owned by BMG, will feature the winner on one of its three labels, Arista Nashville, BNA or RCA Records. The label is home to artists including Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Brad Paisely. Nashville Star, from Reveille, drew nearly one million viewers for its third season last spring. The fourth season, nine episodes long, will be hosted by Wynonna Judd and RAYBAW/Warner Bros. Record’s Cowboy Troy.

USA, an NBC Universal cable network, averaged 2.31 million total viewers during prime last year (through Dec. 11), up 1% from the year before.