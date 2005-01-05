RCA DTVs Break $300 Barrier

Thomson is rolling out seven standard definition DTV tube-based sets at this week's Consumer Electronics Show under the RCA brand and under $300 dollars.

The lineup includes five, 27-inch DTV sets that will all cost less than $300 and two 32-inch DTV sets that will retail for less than $400.

All of the sets include built-in over-the-air DTV tuners and, while they won’t be able to display the full high-definition resolution, HD signals viewed on the sets will have a crisp, DVD-like quality.

A number of new HDTV DLP sets are also being rolled out, including a 44-inch model that will retail for less than $2,000.