Raymond ’s Garrett still out
Production started Monday on episode two of Everybody Loves Raymond
and Brad Garrett still hasn’t reported to work.
Sources say that discussions between CBS and Garrett, who plays Ray Barone’s
brother, Robert, began late last week and that all profit participants have
contributed a small amount of backend ownership to each of the four supporting
cast members: Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle.
Still, talks with Garrett aren’t close enough to complete to convince the
actor to come back to work, although Raymond star and creator Ray Romano
is sure Garrett will return, Romano said last week.
CBS refused comment.
