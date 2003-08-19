Raymond cast returns to set

The entire cast of CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond reported for work Tuesday with the exception of Brad Garrett, who doesn’t appear in the first

episode.

Patricia Heaton, who plays Raymond’s wife, missed three days of work last

week, citing migraine headaches, while Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who play

his parents, each missed work Monday because of health problems.

Garrett, who plays Raymond’s brother, Robert, has been clear that he doesn’t

plan to show up on the set until CBS talks money with him.

CBS so far has said that it doesn’t plan to enter into negotiations with Garrett.

Currently, Garrett earns $160,000 per episode, much less than the $1.8 million

per episode Ray Romano, the series’ titular star, takes home.

Heaton, Roberts and Boyle all share the same attorney, however, causing

speculation about whether they are also pushing for more money.

The series’ cast last year committed to two more years, taking them through

the end of next season.

With an interest in the show’s backend revenues and another year of salary,

another season means big bucks for each of the series’ cast members, even if

they aren’t making as much as Romano.

But Romano and the series’ producer, Phil Rosenthal, keep hinting that this

season could be the show’s last -- a scenario that could be pushing the stars to

get more money upfront.