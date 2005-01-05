Raycom/Univision Station Challenged

The Alliance of Puerto Rican Artists and Support Groups (Spanish acronym APAGA), has challenged the license of Raycom's WLII San Juan (operated by Univision under a local marketing agreement).

Puerto Rican TV licenses expire Feb. 1, with petitions to deny due Jan. 3.

It is the island's biggest TV outlet, according to the Communications Workers of America, which was spreading the news of the challenge.

In a filing with the FCC, APAGA accused the station of "cultural insensitivity" and failure to live up to required local broadcast standards."

Neither Raycom nor Univision representatives, the latter based in California, had returned calls at press time.

