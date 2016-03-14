Raycom's Paul McTear to Retire, Pat LaPlatney to Take Over as President/CEO

Paul McTear, Raycom Media president and CEO, is retiring at the end of June, the company announced Monday, with senior VP Pat LaPlatney succeeding him as president and CEO. In addition, Raycom has promoted senior VP Susana Schuler to executive VP content and operations.

McTear has been with Raycom since its founding in 1997, serving as its first chief financial officer and then as CEO since 2001. Under his leadership, Raycom has become the largest privately owned U.S. television broadcast company with 62 owned or operating stations in 20 states.

“Paul was instrumental in creating a collaborative and forward-thinking culture that has continuously delivered industry leading results for our Shareholders and our main lender the Retirement Systems of Alabama,” said John Stein, chairman of Raycom Media’s board of directors. “Our Board of Directors is grateful for Paul’s leadership over the years and delighted that he will continue to serve the company as a Board member and advisor.”

LaPlatney, who joined the company in 2007 to work on digital media ventures, has been overseeing all revenue in addition to digital endeavors. Schuler’s new duties will include research and other operational responsibilities while continuing to supervise news, marketing and programming.

McTear, Broadcasting & Cable’s 2015 Broadcaster of the Year, was also honored with the NAB’s Chuck Sherman Leadership Award in 2009 and inducted into B&C’s Hall of Fame in 2007. Before helping to launch Raycom Media, McTear spent 20 years as VP of finance and corporate development at The Providence Journal Company. He will remain with Raycom Media as a senior advisor and as a member of its board of directors.

“At Raycom Media we take tremendous pride in a tradition of growing leaders from within the company,” McTear said. “We are fortunate to have the caliber of experience, vision and leadership in Pat LaPlatney to promote him to lead this organization. Pat is the ideal leader to successfully guide Raycom Media and our employees to our future goals as we navigate the ever changing needs of our local audiences and clients.”

LaPlatney is in his second stint with Raycom, after eight years with Raycom Sports through 1997. Before rejoining in 2007, worked in senior management at Westwood One. He is currently on the NAB board of directors and ABC affiliate board of governors.

“We have great people here at Raycom Media, and it’s a genuine honor and privilege to serve as CEO of the company,” LaPlatney said. “Paul McTear has done a magnificent job of growing our business over the years, and has been a wonderful mentor to me and many others at Raycom Media. Local Broadcasting is an extraordinary business with a very bright outlook. I look forward to working with our senior management team, to guide the company into what will be a very exciting and rewarding time for local media.”

Prior to Raycom Media, Schuler served as corporate news director for Nexstar Broadcasting Group for almost 10 years. At Raycom, she has been instrumental in growing the culture and coverage of news operations by sharing content and resources. She also led the endeavor to establish Raycom Media owned daytime programming.

“In her 10 years here in Montgomery, Susana has made countless contributions to the company, in many different disciplines,” LaPlatney said. “She has an extraordinary work ethic that makes all of us around her better at what we do, and it’s a privilege to make this announcement today. Susana will play an integral role as we move Raycom Media forward into the digital age, and I could not be happier for her, or more excited for the company.”

“Our almost 5,000 employees make Raycom Media who we are each day by embracing and maximizing localism,” Schuler said. “I’m deeply proud to be a partner in that mission and excited about what the future brings for our leaders to serve our audiences, communities and our clients like no other broadcast company in America can.”