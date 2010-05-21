Raycom’s Daugherty New CBS Affiliates Board Chair

Raycom Executive VP/COO Wayne Daugherty was named chairman of the CBS affiliates board, which met Thursday (May 20) in Manhattan following the network’s upfront presentation. Daugherty was previously the vice chair of the board.



He succeeds outgoing chairman Tim Busch of Nexstar, who was named to the position in the 2009 affiliates meeting.



CBS Affiliate Relations President Diana Wilkin called Daugherty a seasoned operator and a good representative for the affiliates.



Daugherty is out of the office today and was not available for comment.