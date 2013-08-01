Raycom Stations Dark for Dish Subs
Raycom stations are dark for Dish Network subscribers in 36
markets, including Cleveland, Richmond and Tucson. The two sides could not come
to terms on a carriage agreement, and the signals went down as of midnight on
Aug. 1.
"We understand this is frustrating for Dish Network
customers, we share their frustration, and we are committed to doing everything
we can to resolve this issue," said Paul McTear, Raycom president and CEO.
Raycom suggests affected viewers watch over the air or
online.
Dish indicated it's ready to negotiate. "We
are ready to listen to a fair proposal from Raycom to bring this impasse to a
swift end," said Sruta Vootukuru, Dish director of programming.
"Unfortunately, the broadcaster has not been willing to pursue an
agreement that would have avoided this disruption of service to our customers
and Raycom viewers. Dish has offered to pay Raycom the same rates as our
primary competitors; yet Raycom has stalled negotiations, refusing to accept
that fair offer."
