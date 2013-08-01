Raycom Stations Dark for Dish Subs

Raycom stations are dark for Dish Network subscribers in 36

markets, including Cleveland, Richmond and Tucson. The two sides could not come

to terms on a carriage agreement, and the signals went down as of midnight on

Aug. 1.





"We understand this is frustrating for Dish Network

customers, we share their frustration, and we are committed to doing everything

we can to resolve this issue," said Paul McTear, Raycom president and CEO.





Raycom suggests affected viewers watch over the air or

online.





Dish indicated it's ready to negotiate. "We

are ready to listen to a fair proposal from Raycom to bring this impasse to a

swift end," said Sruta Vootukuru, Dish director of programming.

"Unfortunately, the broadcaster has not been willing to pursue an

agreement that would have avoided this disruption of service to our customers

and Raycom viewers. Dish has offered to pay Raycom the same rates as our

primary competitors; yet Raycom has stalled negotiations, refusing to accept

that fair offer."