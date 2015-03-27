Raycom, Saints Ink Pre-Season Pact

Raycom Media and the New Orleans Saints have entered into a multi-year agreement for Raycom to produce and broadcast the NFL team’s pre-season games. The games will be broadcast on a network of Raycom owned or operated stations as well as others via syndication in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The agreement expands on a partnership with WVUE New Orleans, which is owned by Saints owner Tom Benson and managed by Raycom.

“Raycom Media has a commitment to the communities we serve through our local stations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida of providing content with a strong local appeal,” said Paul McTear, Raycom president and CEO. “We are proud to partner with one of the area’s most successful sports franchises and to be able to offer their pre-season games. It is a great opportunity for our stations, the communities they serve and the loyal fans of the New Orleans Saints.”

Stations that will carry the games are KSLA Shreveport, KPLC Lake Charles, WAFB Baton Rouge, WVUE, WLBT Jackson, WDAM Hattiesburg, WLOX Biloxi and WPGX Panama City, Fla. Games will be available in syndication to the Lafayette, Monroe and Alexandria, La., markets, along with Meridian and Columbus/Tupelo in Mississippi as well as Mobile.

"Our preseason games are the first real introduction of our team to our fans,” said Benson, “and we are very pleased that Raycom Media will provide us an opportunity to reach so many of our fans, not only in Louisiana, but also throughout the Gulf South."