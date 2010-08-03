Raycom Outsources Retrans Consent Revenue Stream
Raycom has decided to outsource the monitoring and management
of its retransmission consent revenue stream.
It has tapped Cable Audit Associates (CAA) to handle the
accounting and administration, which includes maintaining the database of subs
on which the per-sub fees are based and collecting the payments from
multichannel distributors.
Raycom owns 46 TV stations in 36 markets. Cable Audit
Associates now has something north of 215 TV station clients as well as
managing license fees for more than 275 cable programmers.
Nexstar is another major TV station group client of
CAA. Raycom and Nexstar together now comprise about half of the
stations in the CAA stable.
