Raycom Outsources Retrans Consent Revenue Stream

Raycom has decided to outsource the monitoring and management

of its retransmission consent revenue stream.

It has tapped Cable Audit Associates (CAA) to handle the

accounting and administration, which includes maintaining the database of subs

on which the per-sub fees are based and collecting the payments from

multichannel distributors.

Raycom owns 46 TV stations in 36 markets. Cable Audit

Associates now has something north of 215 TV station clients as well as

managing license fees for more than 275 cable programmers.

Nexstar is another major TV station group client of

CAA. Raycom and Nexstar together now comprise about half of the

stations in the CAA stable.