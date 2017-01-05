Raycom Merges Its Sports & Entertainment Production Companies

Raycom Media has merged the two sports and entertainment production companies it owns—Tupelo-Honey Raycom and WebStream Sports—into one entity, which will operate as Tupelo Raycom.

Tupelo-Honey founder Cary Glotzer will serve as CEO of Tupelo Raycom. WebStream founder John Servizzi and Greg Weitekamp have been named executive VPs.

“From the moment Raycom Media acquired WebStream 15 months ago, it was clear that bringing these two groups together made tremendous sense,” said Glotzer. “The sports and entertainment markets have embraced their efficient production model and blending our talented staffs and resources allows us to deliver quality production at every level.”

No positions have been eliminated in the combination, the company said, although the full-time staff has been reorganized to provide better service to clients and increased professional development and mentoring. In addition, Tupelo Raycom will utilize more than 1,000 industry professionals to develop new programming and deliver live events, music specials and branded features for broadcast and digital platforms, it said.

Tupelo Raycom’s clients include NBC, CBS, ESPN, Turner Sports, Fox, Travel Channel, Bounce TV and Live Nation.

