Raycom Media Taps Warren Spector as CFO

Raycom Media has named Warren Spector chief financial officer, the company announced Tuesday.

Spector previously held positions at Retlaw Enterprise, Fisher Communications and most recently as CFO at Barrington Broadcasting.

"Warren has managed change, mergers and acquisitions, startups and turnarounds.” said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom Media. “He brings tremendous experience to the Raycom Media team as we move forward into the future of broadcast, digital and multimedia platforms.”

As CFO and senior VP with Barrington Broadcasting, Spector raised $300 million for acquisitions.