Raycom Media’s Acquisition of PureCars Worth $125 Million

Raycom Media revealed that its acquisition of PureCars — announced last week — was for $125 million, the largest digital buy in the broadcasting group’s history.

Raycom expects the deal for the automotive industry digital advertising platform will bridge the gap between broadcast and digital advertising and thus transform the media landscape.

“With this partnership, PureCars and Raycom will provide a comprehensive advertising strategy for local car dealerships, but also a model for today’s media industry as a whole,” said Jeremy Anspach, PureCars founder and CEO. “Today’s consumer jumps from screen to screen, and marketers struggle to provide relevant advertising throughout the customer journey. With Raycom’s broadcasting reach and our digital expertise, the consumer will benefit from a seamless advertising experience of content catered to their desires and interests.”