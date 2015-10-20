Raycom Media Names Scott Dempsey VP, GM of WBTV in Charlotte

Raycom Media has tapped Scott Dempsey as VP and general manager of WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. Dempsey, who had been VP and general manager of WTOC, Raycom’s CBS affiliate in Savannah, Ga, since May 2014, takes over at WBTV for Nick Simonette, who was recently upped to group VP at Raycom Media.

Dempsey, who starts in early November, served as WTOC’s director of sales from 2011-14. He also worked as director of sales at WFTS in Tampa, Fla.; sales manager at WABC in New York; and director of sales for ABC national sales in Detroit.

“I’m very excited that Scott and his wife Lisa will soon be returning to Charlotte where they both have many fond memories,” said Jeff Rosser, Raycom Media senior VP. “WBTV is fortunate to have Scott as their new vice president and general manager, but Scott is the most fortunate, as he inherits a team and station that has accomplished so much and already has such positive momentum in one of the greatest cities in America.”

A Raycom spokesperson said there is no replacement yet for Dempsey at WTOC, but a search is under way.