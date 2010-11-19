Raycom To Launch ABC on WALB .2

Raycom's WALB Albany (Georgia) will launch ABC programming on its .2 channel early in 2011. WALB 10.2 represents ABC's 240th network affiliate.

"We are looking forward to a strong distribution relationship with WALB 10.2 in Albany," said ABC Affiliate Relations Senior V.P. John Rouse. "This will mark our sixth ABC affiliation with Raycom Media, a valued media ally in delivering exceptional programming to local markets."

Raycom's other ABC affiliates include KAIT Jonesboro, AR; KLTV Tyler, TX; KTRE, Lufkin, TX; WLOX Biloxi, MS; and WTVM Columbus, GA.

WALB VP/General Manager Jim Wilcox said the network programming will appeal to local marketers. "Our new affiliation with ABC will greatly strengthen the station's commitment to Albany and South Georgia by improving our news, public outreach and advertising services," he said. "For the first time the market will have a local newscast at 7:00 p.m., and area businesses, groups and services will have the opportunity to insert local advertising in ABC programming."

DMA No. 147 currently gets ABC programming from ABC affiliates in surrounding markets.