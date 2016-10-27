Raycom Hosting Louisiana Senatorial Debate

Raycom Media will host a debate for all six candidates for Louisiana’s open U.S. Senate seat on Nov. 2 in New Orleans.

WVUE New Orleans political reporter John Snell will moderate the debate among four Republican and two Democratic candidates. Panelists include WAFB Baton Rouge journalist Greg Meriwether; KSLA Shreveport’s Doug Warner; and Cynthia Arceneaux of KPLC in Lake Charles.

Candidates were invited to participate in the debate based on several criteria including garnering 5% support in Raycom-commissioned poll. The one-hour debate, being held at Dillard University, will be broadcast and streamed live starting at 7 p.m.