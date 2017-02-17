Raycom Gives Up WUAB Spectrum

Raycom Media Friday announced its spectrum auction results but did not talk money.

Instead, it made clear that despite winning and giving up some of its spectrum in Cleveland that simply meant moving programming from WUAB, whose spectrum it gave up, to another channel.

One of the options in the auction was to give up spectrum but move to a new channel in spectrum the FCC was not looking to reclaim.

During the transition, WUAB will remain on the air, Raycom assured viewers, saying it would let those loyal viewers know before they had to switch channels.

The FCC is moving stations in 10 phases in a 39-month window likely to start in Mid-April.

Raycom said that change would not materially affect Cleveland station operations, which includes WOIO there.