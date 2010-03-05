Raycom to Debut Hyper-Local Community Sites

Raycom Media is partnering with DataSphere Technologies to

launch what it says will be "hundreds" of local community news websites. The

first of Raycom's "LocalNet" sites will be up and running before the end of

April.

DataSphere has launched a similar local web strategy with

Fisher Communications in markets that include Seattle

and Portland. Portland, for one, has 30

community sites up and running thus far, offering localized news to the various

communities and appealing to local advertisers that may have previously passed

on TV advertising.

Fisher announced a $1.5 million investment in Bellevue-based DataSphere last

month.

The websites will be launched in cities served by Raycom's stations, which

include WCSC Charleston and WOIO Cleveland, and will "provide local communities

with the best source of information about news, events, entertainment and

personalities relevant to their day-to-day lives," said Raycom in a statement.

"Local businesses will also benefit from the opportunity to reach their

potential customer base within a compelling new context."

"Raycom's focus has always been on contributing to the local community,

seeking out divergent points of view and creating an atmosphere of community

dialogue," said Raycom Media President/CEO Paul

McTear. "DataSphere's LocalNet service will allow us to further

fulfill this vision rapidly, and with greater efficiency than would otherwise

be possible."