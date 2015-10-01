Raycom Closes on Acquisition of Scripps’ Fox Affiliate KNIN in Idaho

Raycom Media has closed on its acquisition of Fox affiliate KNIN, which serves Boise and southwest Idaho (DMA No. 109).

KNIN had been owned by Journal Communications; however when it merged its broadcast operations with The E.W. Scripps Company effectively on April 1, it had to divest the station since Scripps also acquired Boise’s ABC affiliate KIVI. The following month Raycom agreed to buy KNIN for $14.5 million.

Scripps and Raycom have inked a shared services agreement, with KIVI providing administrative, master control, news programming and technical services to KNIN while Raycom will manage ad sales for KNIN. The two companies have a similar arrangement for their stations in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“With this purchase Raycom Media continues to extend our presence beyond our traditional footprint in the southeast,” said Paul McTear, Raycom Media president and CEO. “Boise is a growing market, and we are excited to have the dedicated employees of KNIN FOX 9 join the Raycom Media family. KNIN is a terrific community partner in southwest Idaho, and Raycom Media looks forward to joining them as strong partners to the families and businesses we serve.”