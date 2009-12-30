Raycom Boss: TWC Retrans Deal "Pretty Much Done"

Raycom Media and Time Warner Cable have extended theirretransmission consent agreement to Jan. 15, and Raycom President/CEO Paul

McTear says the new deal is nearly finished. The broadcaster and the cable

operator will resume talks early next week, and McTear envisions an agreement

free of vitriol.

"We've always had a pretty good relationship with Time Warner

Cable," says McTear. "I don't think we would've extended the deadline if we

weren't confident we could [work out] a long-term deal."

Raycom has stations in eight Time Warner Cable markets. McTear

says the talks are on hold for the holiday, but should pick up again Jan. 4. "I

don't think we're very far apart at all," he says. "It's pretty much done at

this stage."

A Time Warner Cable spokesperson was similarly optimistic earlier

today. "We expect a deal to be done by [Jan. 15]," said the

spokesperson.

The Raycom boss acknowledged that Time Warner Cable has its hands

full battling with News Corp. over carriage for the Fox O&Os. He said most

everyone hopes that is worked out without the stations going dark for Time

Warner Cable subscribers. "It won't be good for anyone of us if that blows into

the new year," says McTear.