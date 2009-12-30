Raycom Boss: TWC Retrans Deal "Pretty Much Done"
Raycom Media and Time Warner Cable have extended theirretransmission consent agreement to Jan. 15, and Raycom President/CEO Paul
McTear says the new deal is nearly finished. The broadcaster and the cable
operator will resume talks early next week, and McTear envisions an agreement
free of vitriol.
"We've always had a pretty good relationship with Time Warner
Cable," says McTear. "I don't think we would've extended the deadline if we
weren't confident we could [work out] a long-term deal."
Raycom has stations in eight Time Warner Cable markets. McTear
says the talks are on hold for the holiday, but should pick up again Jan. 4. "I
don't think we're very far apart at all," he says. "It's pretty much done at
this stage."
A Time Warner Cable spokesperson was similarly optimistic earlier
today. "We expect a deal to be done by [Jan. 15]," said the
spokesperson.
The Raycom boss acknowledged that Time Warner Cable has its hands
full battling with News Corp. over carriage for the Fox O&Os. He said most
everyone hopes that is worked out without the stations going dark for Time
Warner Cable subscribers. "It won't be good for anyone of us if that blows into
the new year," says McTear.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.