Raycom Back on AT&T U-verse After Carriage Dispute

Raycom Media's TV stations lit up on AT&T U-verse Sunday for the first time since going dark on the platform March 15.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that restores our Raycom Media station’s signals on the AT&T U-Verse system,” said Raycom president and CEO Pat LaPlatney. “We apologize to our viewers for this inconvenience, and appreciate their patience during the impasse.”



The blackout, which occurred over a carriage dispute, affected subscribers in 23 markets. Raycom alleged AT&T U-verse owners were using the blackout as leverage to drive subscribers to its DirecTV platform.

