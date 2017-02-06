Raycom: ATSC 3.0 Could Enhance Public Service

Raycom Media has joined proponents of ATSC 3.0 in praising the FCC chairman’s decision to propose letting broadcasters roll out the next-gen broadcast standard.

“We can’t fall behind on technology or our ability to provide the very best experience and services to our viewers who count on us every day,” said Raycom president and CEO Pat LaPlatney.

The IP-based standard, which will expand broadcasters’ reach and platforms, will bolster TV stations’ public service capabilities, he said. “Just in the last couple of weeks as storms have created severe damage in the Southeast, our local Raycom Media stations throughout the affected areas, but especially WDAM in Hattiesburg, Miss. and WALB in Albany, Ga., warned viewers of the impending danger, kept them alerted throughout the storms and have raised to date over $585,000 for relief efforts,” he said.

“Local broadcasters make a difference and the new ATSC 3.0 standard will help us continue to enhance our services to the communities and families that rely on us.”

LaPlatney’s comments come after FCC chairman Ajit Pai released plans to ask the FCC at its February meeting to vote on allowing broadcasters to voluntary implement ATSC 3.0. Pai praised the new standard for offering a range of new capabilities, including broadcasting over-the-air TV on mobile devices.