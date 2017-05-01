Raycom Adds Sarasota, Tallahassee Stations to Florida Footprint

Raycom Media became the official owner of ABC affiliates in Sarasota and Tallahassee, Fla. Monday, when the group’s deal to buy the stations from Calkins Media officially closed.

The acquisition of WWSB, which serves the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota market, and WTXL, which covers Tallahassee and Thomasville, Ga., expands Raycom’s Florida footprint. The group already owns Fox affiliates WFLX West Palm Beach and WPGX Panama City.

WWSB produces 37 hours a week of local news, lifestyle and community affair shows, Raycom said. WTXL was the first station in its market to broadcast local news in high-def; It produces 24 hours a week of local news and community-focused programming.