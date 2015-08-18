Raycom Acquires Drewry Stations for $160 Million

Raycom Media has agreed to acquire the Drewry Communications stations for $160 million. Raycom’s advanced interest in the acquisition was reported in B&C in June.

The Drewry family's stations include KXXV Waco, KFDA Amarillo and KSWO Lawton (Okla.).

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Raycom is also acquiring KAUZ Wichita Falls from Hoak Media and spinning it off to American Spirit, which will enter into a shared services agreement with Raycom.

Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.