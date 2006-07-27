Ray Takes Manhattan

King World will tape its new syndicated talk show with Rachael Ray, which begins airing Sept. 18, at EUE Screen Gems Studio 6A on East 44th Street in Manhattan.

Ray’s set has been designed by Emmy winner Joe Stewart, whose credits include Friends, The Ellen DegeneresShow, The George Lopez Show and The American Music Awards.

It is composed of several defined areas, with the studio audience located in the center on a round, rotating turntable.