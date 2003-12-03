Ray Romano to Publish Children’s Book

Everybody Loves Raymond

star and creator Ray Romano and his two brothers, Richard, a former New York State police sergeant, and Robert, a New York City school teacher (sound familiar?), are publishing a children’s book.

The book is called Raymie,Dickie and the Bean: Why I Love and Hate My Brothers, and is scheduled for publication next fall. Glin Dibly will illustrate the book, which will be published by Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Byron Preiss Visual Publications.

Romano is already a seasoned author, with another book, Everything and a Kite, based on his stand-up comedy, published by Bantam in 1999.