Ray Gets an Oprah Boost

Thanks to a little help from guest and backer Oprah Winfrey, Rachael Ray got a slight bump in ratings for the second day of her new syndicated talk show, a breakout hit early in the fall season.

averaged a 2.9 household rating with a 10 share in 55 metered markets Tuesday, up from a 2.8/9 Monday series debut. Tuesday’s show featured an appearance by Winfrey, as the two chatted while cooking a pizza. Winfrey’s Harpo Productions is behind the show along with King World, and Ray was a regular guest on Oprah.

The Food Network veteran’s numbers Tuesday were up 26% over a 2.3/8 average lead-in and up 38% over the 2.1/7 year-ago time period average.

The news was a little less cheery for fellow rookie Megan Mullally, as NBC Universal’s new talker fell 18% in metered markets to a 0.9/3 in its second day, which featured guest Eva Mendes and a basketball-playing grandmother. The show averaged a 1.1/4 for its Monday series debut.

While Mullally showed some skill in sinking back-to-back shots on a basketball hoop, her show’s ratings were off 18% from an average 1.1/4 lead-in and 36% from a year-ago time period average of 1.4/5.