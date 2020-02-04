‘Ray Donovan’ Is Done on Showtime

Showtime drama Ray Donovan has completed its run. Season seven wrapped Jan. 19. Liev Schreiber plays Donovan, a fixer for celebrities and moguls.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” the network said in a statement. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Season seven shot in New York. It saw Donovan wriggle out of murder charges, find solace in therapy (Alan Alda played the therapist) and confront a demon from his past, in the shape of an ex-Boston gangster.

Jon Voight is also in the cast, as are Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers.

The show is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.