Rawis more

The inaugural episode of the WWF's Raw is War on TNN pulled in a 5.5 rating for the network-not a stunning number for the franchise itself, but certainly on par with the program's recent ratings on USA Network.

Raw Is War moved to TNN (The National Network, formerly The Nashville Network) on Monday night running from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., bringing about 4.3 million households with it. The live telecast grew in the second hour, reaching a 5.7 rating with about 4.4 million households.